Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $154,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.7% during the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,222. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

