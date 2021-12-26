Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 10,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $134,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

