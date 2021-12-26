Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $50.65 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $50,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

