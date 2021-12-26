Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $69,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,719. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $244.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

