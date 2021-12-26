Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $142,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. 5,702,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

