Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 101.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,942.85. The company had a trading volume of 690,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,849. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,787.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

