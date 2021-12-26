MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires 4,657 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 335.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

