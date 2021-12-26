MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,223.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00182682 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,968,611 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

