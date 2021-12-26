MONK (MONK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,184.00

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 99% against the dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $864,653.82 and approximately $3,184.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010880 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015119 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

