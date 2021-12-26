MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $60.11 million and $5.84 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,849,263 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

