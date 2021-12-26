MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.