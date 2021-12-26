mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $13.78 million and $1.75 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005640 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00045251 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007636 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

