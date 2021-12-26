mStable USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.09 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.09 million and $76,467.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,767.40 or 0.99642933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.99 or 0.01291459 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

