Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Mueller Water Products reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $78,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,935 shares of company stock valued at $185,848. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,808. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

