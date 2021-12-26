MVL (MVL) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $167.34 million and $1.84 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,321,345,076 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

