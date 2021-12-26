MyNeighborAlice 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $192.38 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $15.41 or 0.00030632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $471.52 million and approximately $192.38 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

