Mysterium Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Mysterium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a total market cap of $9.59 million and $42,423.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00046077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

