Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $52.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,983,945 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

