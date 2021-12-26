Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,498.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.18 million and $7,498.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002962 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.37 or 0.00886224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00251987 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00026121 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

