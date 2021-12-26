Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $3.87 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:XNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $3.87 or 0.00007630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $515.68 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00021168 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

