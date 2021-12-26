Nasdacoin Trading 52.1% Higher This Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $115,303.74 and approximately $11,227.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,793,934 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

