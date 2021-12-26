Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $55,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $205.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

