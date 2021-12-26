National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 454,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,675. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

