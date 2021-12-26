Navcoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $145,734.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $26.46 million and approximately $145,734.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003013 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00018756 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011512 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,489,866 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

