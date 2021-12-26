NerveNetwork Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $275,847.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $275,847.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

