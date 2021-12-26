Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00083868 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

