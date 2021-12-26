New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 2,348,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.86. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

