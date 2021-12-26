New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2021

Brokerages expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. 2,348,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.86. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.