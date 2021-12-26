New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 7,565 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Match Group worth $49,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

