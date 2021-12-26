New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,672 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $46,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $551.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $519.35 and a 200 day moving average of $444.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total value of $3,305,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,223 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,146. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

