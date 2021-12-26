New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $41,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $374.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $381.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

