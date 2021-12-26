New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40.82 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $40,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMETEK by 44.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 87,465 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in AMETEK by 2.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

