New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $42.49 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.18% of CMC Materials worth $42,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at $20,020,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 52.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $189.98 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -77.31%.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.63.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

