New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $49.52 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Aflac worth $49,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,620 shares of company stock worth $3,419,044. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

