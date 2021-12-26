New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,107 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $41,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $188.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $192.66. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

