New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Roku worth $42,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Roku by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Roku by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,067,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.