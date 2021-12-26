Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Newmont worth $145,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,113,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.