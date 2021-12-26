Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

