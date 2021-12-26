Newton Coin Project Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $7,535.31 and $10.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

