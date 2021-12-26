NewYorkCoin (NYC) One Day Volume Tops $6,485.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $6,485.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.08 or 0.00310356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

