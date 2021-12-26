NEXT.coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,090.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.73 or 0.00890048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00252012 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000903 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001748 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

