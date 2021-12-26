NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,586 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,845,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

