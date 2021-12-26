NFT Index (NFTI) Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,426.49 or 0.06813853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $26,455.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

