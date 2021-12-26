Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE NAT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 2,891,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,439. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,319,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 664.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 214,220 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.