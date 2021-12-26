NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

