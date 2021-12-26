Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $55.30 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

