Numeraire (NMR) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for about $34.70 or 0.00067943 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $204.35 million and $11.45 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,304 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.