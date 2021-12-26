NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

