NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 45.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

