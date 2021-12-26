NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 533.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 414,663 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

