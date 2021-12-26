OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCANF. Macquarie raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.67 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

